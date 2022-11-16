Harry Styles Got in The Eye of a Sweet During a Show in Los Angeles

Harry Styles got a sweet thrown in the face by the crowd at his concert in Los Angeles on Monday evening (November 14).

The former One Direction singer was performing at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, as part of his current stadium residency when the incident occurred, The Independent reports.

According to numerous fans who attended the concert, Stiles got what turned out to be a Skittles candy right in his eyes. Since then, there have been shots of this moment, in which the star throws back his head and brings his hand to his face.

It is reported that Styles continued to touch and rub his eyes throughout the show, and at times visibly squinted.

Paulie Lovejoy, Styles’ musical director and a member of his live band, subsequently confirmed during a live broadcast on Instagram that a Skittles candy was thrown at the singer.

Although Stiles’ eye was not injured, Lovejoy warned viewers: “But do me a favor—don’t throw any more Skittles on stage.”

don’t throw shit onstage that’s going to hurt him what the actual fuck is the point of throwing skittles bro harry styles is not going to eat your random fucking dirty skittles stop it pic.twitter.com/W2F7sMO7GZ — lj loves fitf (@charmingtommo) November 15, 2022

like are you joking?? look how hard he recoils hope your eye is okay @Harry_Styles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bqJzu4t6Y8 — miranda✊🏾✊🏽✊🏿 (@MirandaDawson99) November 15, 2022

A fan tweeted: “Don’t throw shit on stage that can hurt him, what’s the real point of throwing skittles, bro, Harry Styles is not going to eat your random fucking dirty skittles, stop it.”

Another said: “Are you kidding?? Look how much he recoils, I hope there’s nothing wrong with your eye.”

A third person added, “Whoever the hell threw a hard object in his eye, you literally ruined the Kiwi [because] he didn’t open his eyes the whole song.”

Elsewhere, a Twitter user attacked the criminal for his lack of “basic human respect.”

“Can you all stop throwing stuff at him,” they continued. “If you want Harry to have something, make sure he wants to catch it or that it lands on stage and not in his body. What the hell. Terrible people. terrible.”

Last month, Stiles was shot in the groin by a flying object at a concert in Chicago. “Now it’s unfortunate,” he told the audience, doubled over in obvious pain. He then shook his legs before resuming the performance. “Okay, drop it,” he added.

On two recent dates in Los Angeles, the pop artist revealed the gender of fans’ unborn children live on stage.

Last night (November 15th) Styles played his last show Kia Forum 2022. Earlier this month, he postponed three concerts of a 15-day residency in Los Angeles after falling ill with the flu. These dates will now take place on January 26, 27 and 29.

The singer, who released his third solo album “Harry’s House” back in May, is due to return to the UK and Ireland next summer as a follow-up to his giant “Love On Tour”.

In August, Harry Styles announced that he was already working on ideas for his fourth studio album. “I always write,” he said then.