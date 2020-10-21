Harry Styles fans celebrate their mom’s birthday

Today is a special day for Harry Styles, his mother, Anne Cox is celebrating, as she celebrates a new year of life.

If someone with whom fans of the British are grateful, it is with his mother, because in addition to being an exemplary woman, she lovingly educated her children and transformed them into successful young people, also, thanks to his Harry Styles was able to fulfill his dream as a singer, the person in charge of registering him in the auditions of The X Factor, where he began his career.

Through social networks, Harry Styles fans are celebrating a very special day for the singer, as his mother Anne Cox, also known by his maiden name Twist, is celebrating his 53rd birthday. The native of England was born in 1973 and not only is she the mother of one of the most popular youth rock stars, she is also a woman dedicated to philanthropy.

Anne’s story is synonymous with strength and improvement, because despite suffering a divorce, she has built a united family, Harry Styles has expressed that since childhood he has a strong need to protect his mother, who has raised him as a gentleman who promotes kindness through its motto “Treat People With Kindness”.

Harry Styles fans have shared various messages of congratulation and gratitude to Anne on networks, as they admire her as a woman and mother of the British. In her personal Instagram account, she has always been proud of her children, she has also shared several photos with Harry Styles and his sister Gemma, she has even been seen wearing part of the singer’s merchandise.

Anne has accompanied Harry in important moments, such as his audition for The X Factor and the premiere of “Dunquerke”, his film debut in 2017. On her personal life, Styles’ mother is dedicated to philanthropy, participating in various fundraising events, recently, he flew in an aircraft in order to promote donation to an organization against Parkinson’s.

The Harries celebrate her birthday as a way of thanking her for the man Harry Styles has become, behind a great artist, there is a great woman.

Currently, the singer changed his look for his new movie “Don’t Worry Darling”, his second acting job.



