Harry Styles’ “exciting” return as Eros comes to MCU, Marvel boss Kevin Feige says: details

Stepping into the light! According to Marvel CEO Kevin Feige, Harry Styles is returning to the Marvel cinematic universe to continue his journey as Thanos’ brother Eros.

“The adventures of Eros and Pip are something that excites us a lot,” the 49—year—old president of Marvel Studios told MTV News at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday, July 23, talking about Styles’ character. Eros was introduced in the scene after the credits of “Eternal” along with the animated troll Pip (voiced by Patton Oswalt).

“As you’re starting to see… we have supernatural angles [in the MCU], we have a street level… and a space level, and that’s where our friends Eros and Pip live,” Faigi continued.

Upcoming space games include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels, but the executive producer has not revealed where Styles will appear next.

Harry Styles as Eros. YouTube

Confirming his role in “The Eternals” in Dazed’s winter 2021 issue, the 28-year-old “Little Freak” singer seemed excited about joining the MCU. “Who didn’t grow up wanting to be a superhero, you know?” asked Stiles. “It was a great experience and I’m so grateful that I was able to work with [director] Chloe Zhao.”

As fans eagerly await how Eros (also known as Starfox)’s place in Marvel films will change, a minute-long scene with the former One Direction vocalist in “The Eternals” immediately hit the headlines when the film was released in November 2021.

In a room full of other “Eternals,” including Tena, played by Angelina Jolie, Pip introduces Stiles’ character with great fanfare. Eros is as charming as the artist himself “As it Was”, entering the room with swagger and wearing a gold breastplate with crimson clothes. When he and Pip are comically fighting back and forth, Starfox not only attacks Tena, but also tells her that he and Pip are “here to help” save their friends, setting the stage for the duo’s own storyline.

In addition to the fact that he played the brother of Thanos, the Grammy winner has not one, but two long-awaited films that will be released on the big screen this fall: “Don’t worry, darling”, which will be released in theaters on Friday, September 23, and “My Policeman”, which will be released on Friday, September 23 September. It will be released in less than a month, on Friday, October 21.

If Styles wasn’t busy enough with his film career, then the Matilda singer, who released his third solo album Harry’s House in May, was busy touring the world with his live show Harry Styles: Love on Tour. the excitement of his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, who was seen dancing and singing at concerts at various tour stops.

Styles was first linked to his 38-year-old “Don’t Worry Darling” director in January when they were photographed holding hands at a wedding. It was a romance that developed shortly after they started working together on a thriller.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry on set almost instantly,” a source told Us Weekly about the couple, noting, “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”