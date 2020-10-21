Harry Styles excites his fans, will Gold make the video?

British singer Harry Styles could release Golden’s video very soon according to clues revealed by his website.

Fine Line is Harry Styles’ second solo album, but this musical era has allowed him to explore his creative side as fans enjoy amazing melodies that were touted as singles. The next turn could correspond to Golden if the singer shares the music video for this melody, we will tell you how suspicions are born.

A year has passed since Harry Styles ‘DYKWYA website shared that he celebrated World Mental Health Day in a very special way, dedicating personalized messages to users who entered the page and wrote their name under the caption’ Do You Know Who You Are? ‘(Do you know who you are?).

But currently the site has undergone a change and this has piqued the curiosity of fans who are waiting for a new release from Harry.

GOLDEN, THE HARRY STYLES VIDEO THAT WOULD CLOSE TO FINE LINE

If you go to the page that used to have a design with a black background and white letters, you will realize that its colors are no longer the same. Now it is a page with a yellow tone that shows us the same legend as in the past, however, when you write your name, you will receive a message saying “You Are Golden” (You are Gold / Gold).

Due to this transformation, fans think it could be tracks for the new Harry Styles music video for the song Golden.

In addition, some of the singer’s followers pointed out that it could be the closing of the Fine Line era, since the first message revealed and this one complement each other perfectly.

