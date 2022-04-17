Harry Styles duets with Shania Twain, “starstruck” at Coachella, will debut new songs: “Ready to have fun?”

Coachella headliner! Harry Styles‘ debut at the legendary music festival began with a long set, supplemented with new tracks and unexpected guests.

“Coachella, are you ready to have fun tonight?” the 28—year-old Styles asked the packed crowd shortly after calling it “Golden” on Friday, April 15, according to Instagram Story footage from “Bachelor in Paradise” graduate Amanda Stanton.

The native of England was previously named one of the headliners of the long-awaited first day of the music event in Indio, California. While fans admired Styles’ thrilling live rendition of his hits, they were completely blown away when Shania Twain joined him on stage.

“Make a fuss for Shania Twain! Now I have to tell you that in the car with my mom [Ann Twist] as a child, this lady taught me to sing,” the former One Direction member explained on Twitter on Friday. “She also told me that men are trash, but the memories you gave me with my mother, I will be eternally grateful.”

The Canadian singer, 56, donned a sparkly dress that matched Styles’ own jumpsuit as they shouted her “Dude! I Feel Like a Woman” and “You’re Still The One”.

“It’s a great honor for me to be here,” Twain said during the speech. “I’m a little amazed, what can I say? No, really, I’m your fan, of course. I understand that when I wrote this song, you were a very young child. It’s kind of a dream and very surreal to be sitting here right now and singing this song with you. I think I’m just in love, and this song is all about love. So let’s just sing about love.”

The couple’s stunning performance quickly gained popularity at the festival. Camila Mendes from Riverdale, for her part, shared the footage via her Instagram story, captioning it: “Will never recover from this.”

The founder of The Pleasing, who opened a temporary store outside the hall, continued to perform his biggest hits to date, including “I Adore You”, “Treat People with Kindness” and “What Makes You Beautiful”. According to Variety, he also debuted two new singles: “Boyfriends” and “Late Night Talking”.

“Who in the audience has ever had a boyfriend? Who in the audience has never had a boyfriend? Guys everywhere, go fuck yourself,” Styles told the audience about the new track, asking them to “please be gentle” in their reviews.

The Dunkirk actor, who has been linked to his “Don’t Worry, Darling” director Olivia Wilde since January 2021, has not announced when the new songs will be officially released or whether they will be included in his next record. (His third album Harry’s House will be released next month.)

“I also feel very happy at the moment, and I feel like for the first time I feel like I’m writing music and releasing music from a real place of some personal freedom,” the “Carolina” performer said during the performance. an interview on SiriusXM’s radio show “The Morning Mash Up” earlier this month, teaser the new album. “It’s a really liberating place to create something and now release [my single As It Was]. So this process for me was the most joyful of all that I have ever experienced while making music.”

At the time, he added, “The [songwriting] process for me was the most joyful thing I’ve ever experienced making music. And I kind of want to just continue that by releasing it. So the reward was pretty much in the process, and that helps, you know, any pressure it might be under. It’s easier to feel it a little less and just be really happy with what we’ve done.”