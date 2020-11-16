Harry Styles doesn’t regret the One Direction era!

Since 2016, One Direction no longer exists. Harry Styles has been doing his solo career ever since and he’s doing really well. We come back to it.

Harry Styles recalls a good time with One Direction. And he would be almost nostalgic. But then he might miss Zayn Malik and the others. Even though the group broke up in 2016, there is no animosity between the various members of the group.

The split from the group broke the hearts of all fans in 2016. Fans were not expecting this news at all. So many of them have seen their favorite music group split up in front of their eyes. Sad news for many of them.

But the tensions started when Zayn Malik decided to leave in 2015 because of the stress. He wanted to “live the normal life of a 22 year old young man.” But after this separation, each member tries to have a solo career.

Harry Styles is one of them and is arguably the most successful solo. He has sold 2 million albums since the start of his career. But in a recent interview, the singer opens up about his old relationship with the group.

HARRY STYLES, NOSTALGIC OF THE ONE DIRECTION PERIOD?

In this interview, Harry Styles recalls his time with One Direction. “I loved these moments. Everything was new at that time. I was trying to learn as much as possible. I wanted to make the most of it. ”

Harry Styles doesn’t have a bad memory of this period. On the contrary ! It allowed to launch his career and to grow the singer. Now the singer has gone gold and he doesn’t intend to stop there. The singer was already trying his hand at the cinema a little while ago.

We saw him appear in Christopher Nolan’s film Dunkirk. In short, since the One Direction, the singer has evolved a lot. We are therefore waiting to see his next projects. Case to be continued.



