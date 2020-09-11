Harry Styles could star in the movie Don’t Worry Darling

Harry Styles could prepare his return to the cinema with the movie “Don’t Worry Darling.” The singer debuted as a soloist in 2017, but he also showed his facet as an actor for the film “Durkink”, directed by Christopher Nolan, the British played the soldier “Alex” and it seems that 3 years later he is ready to resume his film career with a psychological thriller by Olivia Wilde.

According to the Deadline portal, Harry Styles will be part of the cast of “Don’t Worry Darling”, playing one of the main characters in the story and production is reportedly planning to start in the fall, apparently, the singer and Wilde had a successful meeting and managed to negotiate the project, supposedly he already signed.

“Don’t Worry Darling” has not revealed anything about its synopsis, but it will be a film set in the 1950s, in the middle of an isolated utopian city in the middle of the California desert. Harry Styles’ choice as part The project happened after the departure of actor Shia LaBeouf, who had to resign due to problems in his schedule.

It is not known what character the British will play, but he will be one of the main characters along with the celebrities Florence Pugh and Chris Pine. Apparently, the singer was one of his options after impressing the director Wilde, also it is said that Warner Bros has been trying to place him in another movie since his performance in “Durkink.”

So far, Harry Styles has neither confirmed nor denied the news, but has never rejected the idea of ​​acting again, although after releasing his album “Fine Line” he clarified that he preferred to focus on his music; however, canceling your tour due to the pandemic could give you enough free time to get involved in a film production.

In social networks, the Harries celebrated the news, because since he began his solo career they have missed his facet as an actor, which he has put into practice on programs such as The Late Late Show and Saturday Night Live, where he has made several sketches. Several media have taken the news of “Don’t worry Darling” for granted, he could even share credits with Dakota Johnson.



