Harry Styles could star in film adaptation of My Policeman

British singer Harry Styles could come to Amazon Prime with a new film project in which he would star in the adaptation of the novel “My Policeman.”

Harry Styles is a talented boy who has already conquered the world of the music industry, he is a fashion icon and his retro style is followed by millions of people from all over the world.

The London-based interpreter of ‘Kiwi’ is opening new horizons and learning about new proposals to carry out his skills in new artistic facets, such as composition and acting.

The Deadline medium recently reported that Amazon Studios bought the rights to the novel “My Policeman”, written by Bethan Roberts, a book that was published in 2012 by Vintage Books; production managers would be Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers and Philip Herd.

The producers have thought of Harry Styles and Lily James for the film adaptation of ‘My Policeman’, both stars are in talks to reach an agreement and start the project.

Earlier this year, Styles was seen reading Bethan Roberts’s book, in some photographs the singer appears with a copy of the text, some fans believe that he was getting to know the plot of the story better to delve into his role, while others comment who was already preparing for his performance.

The story of ‘My Policeman’ is set in the late 90s, Marion and Tom welcome Patrick into their home, a person with whom Tom had a passionate relationship 40 years ago, when it was taboo to love someone from Same sex and homosexuality was condemned.

It is speculated that the production of Amazon Studios will begin to take shape during the summer of 2021.

