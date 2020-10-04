Harry Styles could become the new James Bond

Harry Styles could become the new secret agent James Bond and star in the new era of the franchise. The “Watermelon Sugar” star had to postpone his “Love On Tour” concert series due to the pandemic, as well as his special “Harryween” concert. With enough free time, the Briton decided to focus on learning Italian, releasing new music videos such as “Golden” and resuming his acting career, whose rumors say he could be the new agent 007.

According to The Sun portal, Harry Styles would be competing for the role of James Bond. The most recent film in the saga is titled “No time to die”, starring Daniel Craig, who will say goodbye to the character once the film is released, which is scheduled for April 2, 2021, as it will be released has been delayed several times by the pandemic.

According to sources report, Harry Styles is one of the 2 actors who remained to be chosen as the new agent, a point in his favor is being British, in addition, it was reported that the singer trusts him to be part of the new generation of the franchise. Although the latest “James Bond” has yet to fulfill its last mission, the writers are already focused on new stories.

Harry Styles is no stranger to cinema, his debut was made with the Dunkirk film, directed by Christopher Nolan, where he played the soldier “Alex.” His aspirations to continue as an actor have never disappeared, the portal said that the “Adore You” star has had several important meetings with the bosses in charge of “James Bond.”

As of now, nothing is confirmed, but Craig’s replacement could arrive at any moment. Although the news rumors are not confirmed, his fans will be able to see him again in his role as an actor, recently, he was confirmed to star in the movie “Don’t Worry Darling”, which will begin filming soon in the city of Los Angeles .

The “Fine Line” singer was also the target of rumors for a new MCU movie and becoming an X-Men.



