Harry Styles could be part of the 2021 GRAMMYs line up

The musical award is near and many fans are waiting to see Harry Styles shining on the stage of the gala. The rumors that the British singer will perform at the GRAMMYs continue to increase, we tell you why it is very likely that Harry Styles will sing at the awards.

With the musical event approaching at a fast pace, an announcement for the gala has also begun to air through CBS, the channel where the awards ceremony can be seen. The most surprising thing is that it announces some of the artists who will be performing on stage and Harry Styles is one of them.

The GRAMMYs social networks have not made official who will be in charge of the performances, but according to the television spot performers such as Billie Eilish , Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Post Malone and Harry Styles will be in charge of entertaining this gala.

HARRY STYLES’ RUMORS AT THE GRAMMYS PICK UP STEAM

Recently the choreographer Paul Roberts shared in his Instagram stories a photograph that shows the reflection of three people sitting in front of a mirror, it is only possible to see their shoes but there you can see the initials of Treat People With Kindness , the melody of Harry Styles where he coordinated the dance steps.

HARRY PERFORMING AT THE GRAMMYS. TPWK DANCE??? WATERMELON SUGAR??? GOLDEN??? FINE LINE TRUMPETS??? WHATEVER IT IS, ITS HAPPENING AND ITS GONNA BE AMAZING pic.twitter.com/02h68iBOOd — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) March 5, 2021

The image also reads the phrase ‘back in the rehearsal room’, which sparked rumors that there will be a presentation of this song soon and it could be about what they have planned for the GRAMMYs .

Let’s remember that Harry Styles has 3 nominations for the awards and is competing for the titles of Best Pop Solo Performance with Watermelon Sugar , Best Pop Vocal Album with Fine Line and Best Music Video for Adore You .