Harry Styles continues to break Billboard chart records with the song As It Was.

The main single “Harry’s House” stayed at number one for 15 weeks.

Harry Styles continues to break records on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and “As It Was” has been at number one for the 15th week.

The lead single “Harry’s House”, released in April, is currently at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. With this latest milestone, Styles became the longest-serving British artist to top the chart with a single track, usurping Elton John’s 1997 hit “Candle In The Wind” (which spent 14 weeks at number one).

This also makes Styles’ hit the longest-running number one hit by a solo artist, overtaking Whitney Houston’s “I’ll Always Love You” (1992) and Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” (2005), as well as the aforementioned “Candle in the Wind”.

Additionally, “As It Was” marks the longest run on Billboard since Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” (featuring Billy Ray Cyrus), which stayed at number one for a record 19 weeks in 2019. a song that has ever spent its first 24 weeks in the top three positions on the same chart, with 23 of the 24 first two positions extending its record.

In May, Styles accomplished the rare feat of simultaneously holding the number one titles for the album and the number one track with “Harry’s House” and “As It Was” respectively in a number of countries.

Earlier this month, it became known that Styles and Kate Bush became the leading artists in Spotify’s quick report “The Best Songs of Summer 2022″. According to the platform, “As It Was” registered more than 610 million listens in the period from May 29 to August 29, which made it the most popular song in the world and took first place in 24 countries.

Meanwhile, last month, the former One Direction vocalist revealed that he was already working on ideas for his fourth solo album. Before that, he will return to the UK and Ireland next summer as a continuation of his giant “Love On Tour”.