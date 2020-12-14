Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet become twin brothers

Timothée Chalamet becomes the lost twin of Harry Styles, the actor transformed into the singer during his participation in Saturday Night Live.

The star of films such as “Lady Bird”, “Little Women” and “Call me by your name” has become one of the favorite youth figures of cinema, also a fashion icon and one of the faces that fans fell in love with. something he shares with Harry Styles, in addition to having the same hair style and it showed why they are twin brothers.

On a new episode of Saturday Night Live, Timothée Chalamet first became a host of the show, the show is known for performing various skits and poking fun at the entertainment industry. For many, an interaction between the actor and Harry Styles is a big dream, but they received a better gift when the movie star was transformed into the Briton.

Despite the fact that they do not share nationality, Timothée showed his talent as an actor, since he managed to imitate the singer perfectly, he even used his motto “Treat People With Kindness” to make a request to the fans after the crazy year that has lived for the pandemic and the health crisis and hopes that people will empathize with the situation.

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET IS HARRY STYLES ‘TWIN BROTHER

During one of the sketches, the actor surprised the audience with his own version of Harry Styles, Timothée chose the ideal outfit to become the member of One Direction, taking care of all the details, such as his rings, vintage style and his characteristic accent.

While imitating him, Timothée decided to joke about his song “Watermelon Sugar”, one of the most popular hits of the summer and which is nominated for a GRAMMY 2021. The actor referenced the metaphor that Harry put into the lyrics and revealed the true meaning behind Of the same. He also reiterated that he is a legend and a fashion icon, all in perfect British tone.

The Harries praised his performance, as I take care of all the details that are part of the singer’s personality, in addition Timothee declared to be his fan. Until now, the two have never interacted directly or on social networks, an encounter that their followers dream of.

Recently, the singer celebrated the first anniversary of his second album “Fine Line”, an album with which he achieved 3 GRAMMY nominations in 2021, Harry Styles shared emotional phrases with his fans.



