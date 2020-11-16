Harry Styles and owner millionaire ring collection

Harry Styles owns a varied collection of rings, his love for fashion led him to star on a historic cover of Vogue magazine.

The native of the London town of Holmes Chapel has become a youth icon of music, thanks to his vintage style of classic rock. With his album “Fine Line”, the singer positioned himself as one of the favorites for the 2021 GRAMMY nominations, in addition to consolidating his position as one of the celebs with the best style to dress.

Throughout his career, Harry Styles has been transforming his image, going from his adorable curls, from a long hair that became the favorite look of his fans, to a British cut that highlights his features and his profile, described sometimes like that of a Greek god because of its great appeal. The singer has managed to win over his fans and has made himself a fashion icon.

In addition to wearing Gucci suits, vintage outfits and garments that reinforce his self-confidence by not taking importance to the gender of clothing, Harry Styles has a characteristic hallmark: his rings. The Briton has been inspired by the fashion of other rock stars, so he has shown different styles of nails on his hands, but what stands out is his collection of these accessories.

THE MILLIONAIRE HARRY STYLES RING COLLECTION

From his time in One Direction, Harry Styles began to use them, the first of them is the famous “Peace Ring”, which he has worn since 2013 and is one of the pieces of jewelry that he almost never takes off. The design appears to be a rotating ring, which could serve to keep stress away, it has a silver ring with a blue topaz stone.

Another of his best known pieces is a silver ring in the shape of a rose, he used it during his first year as a soloist and during his tours, until last year it was still one of his favorites. He also has two rings with his initials, they are Gucci brand and cost $ 470 each.

The million-dollar Harry Styles ring collection also includes a silver piece with bears in the design, from the Grateful Dead Dancing brand, an 18-karat gold accessory from Ruffs, valued at 1700 greenbacks, from the Konstantino brand has a ring Pegasus with a value of 360, is a silver accessory with a large red stone.

He also wears jewelry from the John Hardy and Monica Vinader firms. But like every rock star, Harry Styles has unique pieces at a price worthy of a world star. During the Fine Line promotions he wore a ring created by artist Neil Lane Blue made especially for him and inlaid with the sun stone.

His most expensive ring is that of a Gucci brand lion, with a value of more than 8 thousand Mexican pesos. Without a doubt, the love of fashion not only needs a great sense to dress, but a great fortune to acquire pieces that are its personal stamp.

Harry Styles recently starred on the cover of Vogue, being the first man to have a solo cover, the singer shared his secrets and love of fashion.



