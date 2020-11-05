Harry Styles: All the details of Don’t Worry, Darling

These are all the details you should know about Harry Styles’ work on the film “Don’t Worry, Darling,” a thriller that promises to have its moments of drama and suspense. OMG!

Harry Styles has learned to explore new facets of art, the composer originally from the city of Redditch in the United Kingdom, will reinvent himself again, this time to star in “Don’t Worry, Darling.”

The suspense film is directed by Olivia Wilde and tells the life of a married couple living in the California desert, Florence Pugh is Alice, a woman who begins to experience inexplicable events and will doubt her mental stability, Harry Styles gives life to Jack, the husband who keeps a terrible secret.

‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ has already started with the recordings and the staff is taking all the necessary measures so that no one puts their health at risk. Yesterday social networks went crazy, because the first images of Harry Styles characterized as Jack were published.

HARRY STYLES CREATES HIGH EXPECTATIONS ABOUT HIS PARTICIPATION IN ‘DON’T WORRY, DARLING’

The One Direction member made his debut in the seventh art with his role as Alex, a young soldier in the film ‘Dunkerque’, released in 2017 and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Although Harry Styles is a great music icon, now that he’s venturing back into the cinema is a great opportunity for the public to once again observe the interpretive quality of the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer.

Fans of the star hope that very soon the production of ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ will share a preview such as a poster, video or an official teaser. We know that this film starring the musician will be one of the most anticipated.

Although there is still no release date for ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’, this is a project that is generating a lot of anticipation and promises to demonstrate the acting skills of the British singer.

Recently, the first images of Harry Styles were released on the recording set of ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’, the musician wears a new makeover with a retro and different concept.



