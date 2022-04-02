Harry Styles admires that he is “really happy” and “feels comfortable” amid Olivia Wilde’s romance

He’s happy! While Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde kept their romance a secret, the musician can’t help but talk about his life as their relationship continues to heat up.

“I also feel very happy at the moment, and I feel like for the first time I feel like I’m writing music and releasing music from a real place of some personal freedom,” the 28-year—old native of England said during a Friday, April 1, interview with SiriusXM radio show “The Morning Mash Up.” in which he notes how this mindset influenced his songwriting. “It’s a really liberating place to create something and now release [my single As It Was]. So this process for me was the most joyful of all that I have ever experienced while making music.”

He continued, “I’m very lucky that I’m most proud of something I’ve done so far. And I feel like I was the most comfortable when I was with myself, and the happiest from what I was doing, and the best that I felt about what I was doing. …I think it can be good if used properly.”

The former One Direction singer, who completed his “Love on Tour” concerts at the end of last year, is set to release his third solo album Harry’s House next month. The first single “As It Was” was released on Thursday, March 31.

“So, the [songwriting] process for me was the most joyful thing I’ve ever experienced making music,” Styles added on Friday. “And I kind of want to just continue that by releasing it. So the reward was pretty much in the process, and that helps, you know, any pressure it might be under. It’s easier to feel it a little less and just be really happy with what we’ve done.”

The pop singer “Sweet Creature” and the 38-year-old director of Booksmart first met in January 2021 after they met on the set of her second directorial film “Don’t Worry, Darling.” Florence Pugh also starred in the film, which will be released in September.

While the couple have kept their blossoming relationship to themselves, Wilde, who has son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5, with ex-fiance Jason Sudeikis, spends more time in London with her beau and accompanies him on his tour.

“Olivia and Harry have an easy relationship, they love and support each other, but also allow each other to be free and work independently,” a second insider told us in July 2021. “They both respect the other’s work and never interfere with each other.”