Harry Potter: what is the order of the films

Many people will not believe it, but the last film in the Harry Potter saga opened on July 15, 2011. There were eight fantastic films, in every way, that generated box office sales that reached an impressive US $ 9.1 billion. , 4), behind only the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.

Of course, all films are available on DVD and Blu-Ray, but today DVDs have become obsolete, and most computers no longer come with Blu-Ray players. What’s more, in our streaming world, when we want to kill the nostalgia for a work that enchanted us, just tune in to our favorite channel or the service on demand.

The eight Harry Potter films can be watched on HBO Go and Now streaming (except the last two on this one). You can also rent movies on Apple iTunes, Looke, Microsoft Store and Google Play Movies.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

This film marks the moment when the Harry Potter universe leaves the books and goes to the big screen: an orphan who lives under the stairs of his uncles’ house, Harry is invited to study at the Hogwart School of Spells and Magic, and discovers that there are two universes , one boring of ordinary humans and another, full of magic and fantasy.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

In the second year at Hogwart’s, Harry Potter receives a visit from an elf named Dobby who wants to stop him from going back to school. The boy returns to face the hatred of Professor Snape and colleague Malfoy. In addition, frightening phenomena start to happen.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Askaban

As teenagers, Harry, Ron and Hermione face great danger in their third year at the school of witchcraft: a fugitive from Azkaban prison, Sirius Black, can pose a threat to the young wizard’s life.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

At the Three Witches Tournament, the name of Harry Potter is mysteriously drawn by the Goblet of Fire, to compete with the three most experienced representatives of schools of magic. Here, after the traditional Winter Ball, Harry participates in the events of the extremely tough tournament, which turns out to be deadly.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

As in human schools, in this film, the fifth year turns out to be a nightmare. Doubting the integrity of Dumbledore, Dean of Hogwart’s, the Minister of Magic does not believe in Voldemort’s return, and appoints a teacher to spy on him. In addition, Dolores Umbridge will torture and oppress students.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

In the sixth year, there is no longer any way to deny the return of Lord Voldemort, present in the actions of his followers, the Death Eaters. Dumbledore decides to train Harry for the impending confrontation. Ron finally declares himself to Hermione, and Harry realizes that he is in love with his best friend’s sister, Ginny.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

In the seventh year, Harry can no longer go to school, as he is being sought by the followers of Voldemort, who wants him alive. While the three friends seek out the Horcruxes, where the terrible wizard hid pieces of his soul, they end up discovering the legend of the Deathly Hallows, which may be the key to the final confrontation.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

In this film, there is an epic battle between the forces of good and evil, which will bring some gains and many losses. The risks of transforming the wizarding world into a place of horror and destruction have never been greater. Upon meeting Voldemort, Harry knows that he will have to make a final sacrifice.