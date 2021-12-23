Harry Potter Was Going To Have An MMO, But EA Was Not Confident In The Future Of The Brand

Harry Potter: The then director of product and marketing of the company reveals that Electronic Arts was going through important changes at the time. Electronic Arts owned the rights to the Harry Potter films until the two installments of The Deathly Hallows were published. The license then returned to Warner Bros., as with The Lord of the Rings. However, one of the projects that was planned never saw the light of day. The young wizard’s followers were going to be able to travel the magical world in a huge MMO that EA decided to cancel. Kim Salzer, former product manager, has revealed that the company was not confident in the medium-term future of the license.

In a streaming with The Real Brandolorian, Salzer has delved into the reasons for this decision. “It was a big thing for me because I was personally involved, and it’s huge intellectual property that has endured,” he says. “We did all the research and built the beta: it was a combination of offline and online experience, in which we sent things to the children’s mail, such as prizes, bows and objects of this type.”

Salzer points out that after the market analysis, the confidence in the success was complete. “But he was assassinated, for lack of a better term, because EA was going through changes at the time and they just didn’t know or didn’t believe enough that the IP was going to have a longer run than two or three years.”

Hogwarts Legacy, the newest in the saga

A decade has passed since Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2 debuted in theaters and in video games, but the saga continues to unfold into new film and electronic entertainment products. An example of this is Hogwarts Legacy, an RPG adventure developed by Avalanche, where we can play a young sorcerer on his journey through the school of magic and sorcery.

Hogwarts Legacy does not have a release date, although the studio has promised that it will offer new details in 2022. It is in development for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5 and PC.