Harry Potter: the magic series under development on HBO

According to the Variety website, a series wrapped in the universe of the Harry Potter saga is being developed directly for streaming HBO Max. There were several rumors about a new production set in the magical world created by writer JK Rowling, however, it seems that now things are becoming more concrete.

Although no major names were announced in the project, sources said on the same website that some producers were secretly negotiating the hiring of new members for the team in the likely series. For now, there is no detail about the plot or where in the Harry Potter timeline the plot would focus.

“There are no Harry Potter series in development in the studio or on the streaming platform,” Warner Bros said. and HBO Max in an official press release on the matter. However, Variety reinforced its position regarding the information collected by its sources. They further claimed that the project is in the early stages of development.

Harry Potter: saga return could happen on streaming HBO Max

Although J.K. Rowling stated in several interviews, after the conclusion of the saga, that she had no intention of writing a new book, apparently, in the field of audiovisual things are quite different. A new franchise, focused on the character Newt Scamander, launched in theaters in late 2016.

It is also worth remembering that Rowling, in partnership with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, released the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, in the same year, in literary format. The plot addresses the children of the protagonists of the Harry Potter saga going to Hogwarts for the first time.

The fantasy book series has become one of the most popular in recent years, with the seven books having sold more than 500 million copies worldwide. The film adaptations brought in nearly $ 8 billion in total.