Harry Potter: The Best Voldemort Quote from every Movie

With the news that Ralph Fiennes is interested in a possible Lord Voldemort spin-off (via Movie Web) fans everywhere are remembering him as one of the greatest fictional villains ever created.

Serving as the primary antagonist of the Harry Potter series, Voldemort was praised for his characterization, especially the development of his character’s arc in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. While the villain has many notable quotes throughout his screen time, there are some quotes from the films that stick out for really encapsulating his complex and merciless persona.

“There is no good and evil. There is only power…”

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Voldemort’s introduction happens long before his physical entrance in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Harry, having just been – barely – shown the ropes of the Wizarding World, learns about Voldemort’s evil doings and murders pretty early on in the film, despite not physically confronting his half-form until the end of the film.

This quote proves to Harry (and audiences) just how corrupt and wicked Voldemort truly is; the line shows not only how beyond repair his broken morals are, but also his firm belief that his actions are driven only by his thirst for power. The delivery of this line, along with its chilling message and the sheer conviction with which Voldemort states it, is what makes this his best quote from the first film.

“Voldemort is my past, present, and future.”

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

For those who did not read the books, the scene of Tom Marvolo Riddle’s name rearranging into “I am Lord Voldemort” was quite the shocking reveal, along with many other facts not known about him before he became Voldemort. Especially since it seemed so improbable that Tom, the charming and popular heartthrob of Slytherin, whom even Harry had trusted, had eventually transformed into the Dark Lord.

This quote shows how unapologetic Tom is for his eventual rise to wicked power, not conforming to everyone else’s opinions that posit his transformation into something unfortunate. It also reasserts his self-worth and pride in his powerful – albeit completely evil – persona. Not to mention the sheer shock value of what happens next, making this his best quote from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

“How lies have fed your legend, Harry. “

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Two of Voldemort’s trademark qualities are his willful ignorance and self-inflated ego. He refuses to give any respect to that which he doesn’t understand or deem important, such as the powers of love and friendship, or even Harry Potter’s abilities as a wizard – some of the biggest mistakes that cost him victory.

This quote from his return in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire not only highlights his ignorance but also reminds audiences of Harry’s struggles and legitimacy as the Chosen One. By doubting Harry – only to be bested by him a few moments later – Voldemort epitomizes how his cocky nature and condescending approach will lead to his downfall, again and again, until he dies, re-instilling the hope in viewers that good will always triumph over evil alongside becoming his best quote in the film.

“You’re a fool, Harry Potter. And you will lose. Everything.”

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry fighting off Voldemort’s control of his mind in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix is one of the most powerful moments in the film series. The montage of Harry remembering his friends and family and using that love to resist the control Voldemort has on him is an empowering scene.

What makes that moment even more impactful is Voldemort’s line right after, calling Harry a fool and promising that he will lose everything as a result of his beliefs. Voldemort’s delivery of the quote, with so much contempt and pity, along with the confidence with which he says the line is what makes it his best quote in the film, embodying his personality perfectly.

“I can make bad things happen to people who are mean to me.”

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Before Voldemort was the notorious and feared Dark Lord, he was the young orphan, Tom Riddle. Although there is not much excusing his evil deeds as an adult, it is curious to ponder the ways in which Voldemort was misunderstood and what could’ve been had he been raised in different circumstances than the orphanage.

This quote is Voldemort’s best one from Harry Potter in the Half-Blood Prince as it puts into perspective the kind of life he had growing up, and why he clung so desperately to Hogwarts. It also shows his affinity to using magic as punishment on those who wrong him, beginning his slow but steady descent into a ruthless wizard feeding off his own awarded supremacy over others.

“To her, the mixture of magical and muggle blood is not an abomination…”

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1

Tom Riddle grew up hating his father’s lineage and focusing instead on his relation to the House of Gaunt and Salazar Slytherin, establishing himself as a descendant of important pureblood families despite being a half-blood himself. His hatred of his muggle roots is one of the things that prove Voldemort is the evilest character in the series.

This quote of his from Deathly Hallows Part 1 is the best from that film as it shows just how far Tom has reinvented himself to conform to his ideas of power and tyranny. He states this line and stays uncontested, among a room full of cowering people, showing viewers the flaw and hypocrisy in his actions as he, a half-blood, speaks of his own kind as an abomination.

“I do not need to seek the boy, before the night is up he will come to me…”

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2

Voldemort and Harry undoubtedly share a strange yet powerful connection, much to the chagrin of both arch nemeses. As such, the two have a certain understanding of one another, with Harry knowing how Voldemort will operate and Voldemort knowing exactly how to get to Harry.

The line displays Voldemort’s sheer ignorance one last time as he underestimates Harry and thinks his brilliant plan is what will make him surrender. The quote is not only the best Voldemort line from Deathly Hallows Part 2, but it also portrays Voldemort’s strong belief that he knows Harry’s weaknesses and can therefore exploit them to get what he wants, emphasizing his ignorance and ego one last time before his demise.