Harry Potter: The 7 Best Hogwarts Teachers

Harry Potter: Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry has not become the most famous in pop culture for nothing. The place where the main events of the Harry Potter franchise take place has achieved fame for several reasons, one of them being its great teachers, with histories that have made them true legends in the wizarding world.

From facing terrible creatures, to training the most powerful wizards of all time, Hogwarts teachers have gone through several situations that justify the importance of their names. And if you still have any doubts about that, below are some whose past does not negate the influence they have built over the years.

7. Rubeus Hagrid

Hagrid has always been among the most popular and beloved characters in the saga. Not just for taking on the role of Harry Potter’s protector, but for always maintaining a kind posture to the other students and teachers at Hogwarts. But he also has a background as a teacher, and thanks to his fascination with fantastical creatures, he was responsible for bringing several of them to the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

6. Alastor ‘Mad-Eye’ Moody

One of the most convinced and focused characters in the saga, ‘Mad-Eye’ was responsible for several of those arrested in Azkaban. That alone could guarantee him the title of professor with the highest honor at Hogwarts, however, he was also part of the Order of the Phoenix and played a key role in the success of Harry Potter against Voldemort. Even though he’s not the one we see in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (he was kidnapped by Barto Crouch Jr. who impersonated him to deliver to the Dark Lord), there’s no denying his importance in the story.

5. Horace Slughorn

Horacio is a very ambiguous character, and that helps make him such an important wizard. On the one hand, he has a somewhat elitist lifestyle and helped to hide Tom Riddle’s secret that allowed him to become Voldemort. On the other hand, he was an excellent teacher in Potions classes. He also always knew how to value and encourage his students, encouraging them to be better wizards.

4. Target Dumbledore

Dumbledore is not one of the greatest (if not the greatest) wizards of all time of grace. The fame he carries goes back a long time, even before he took a teaching position at Hogwarts as a Transfiguration teacher. He also became Headmaster of the school, where he was always around Harry Potter, which certainly helped to defeat Voldemort.

3. Minerva McGonagall

Sometimes wronged, Minerva is a strict teacher, but always very correct. She also never shied away from her duties, playing a key role in the final battle against Voldemort. After Dumbledore’s death, she takes responsibility for her former colleague and even before, throughout the entire saga, she has always been very loyal to her friends. As a Transfiguration teacher, Minerva was strict and demanding, but she also knew how to value her most dedicated students.

2. Rowing Lupine

The saga’s most popular Defense Against the Dark Arts professor (and the discipline has counted seven throughout the books), Remus Lupine has a fascinating background within the Harry Potter universe. As a teacher, he knew how to be playful and friendly, as well as stern when necessary. He was the one who taught Harry how to defeat the Dementors with the Patronus Spell, but he was also forced to step down because he was a werewolf. In short, an amazing and layered character.

1. Severus Snape

Finally, there was no way to leave Snape out of that list. He is the heaviest burden of the saga, being forced to look after Harry Potter from afar, to hide his affection for the wizard and he was even forced to murder Dumbledore against his will. And he did all this without anyone knowing his true intentions. For that reason, his reputation for evil followed him, but his devotion always made him one of the strongest wizards of all time.