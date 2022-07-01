Harry Potter: The 10 best characters according to Reddit

Fans of Harry Potter have known for a long time that the possibility of new books about the original Golden Trio is slim, but talks of new HBO Max and Warner Bros. content between CEO David Zaslav and Rowling have got the fanbase very excited. Still, nothing quite compares to the magic of the original Potter series and the cast of fantastic characters that the JK Rowling invented for the books and movies.

The myriad students, teachers, and villains at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry are still a huge topic of discussion on Reddit, and there are some clear favorites that have emerged on the forum. Some usual suspects have made it to the hearts of Potterheads, while a few characters are surprisingly well-loved and appreciated.

Minerva McGonagall

Professors formed an integral part of Harry Potter, and McGonagall was a clear favorite with fans. Her first impression was that of a strict old lady, but as the series went on, she revealed herself. McGonagall was loyal to the school and Dumbledore, yet fair in her dealings. She cared deeply for education and her students, and her humanity showed when she felt for Harry not being able to go to Hogsmeade.

She was likable and everyone respected her for how calm and levelheaded she was. She was genuinely proud of Harry, which made this deleted Reddit user feel warm. They said “Oh man. I love McGonagall. Really glad she wasn’t killed off.”

Dolores Umbridge

Reddit’s dorasucks is aware of their controversial choice, but thinks that evil Umbridge’s character was one of the best ones, even if “Everyone hates this vile woman and rightfully so.” Umbridge was a horrid person, and she conveyed her hatred and awfulness perfectly. The feelings of intense dislike that she engendered in people made her a special player.

She did vile things, made bad decisions, and was the epitome of disgust, which didn’t make her likable at all. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact that she was a great character.

Molly Weasley

The matriarch of the Weasley family is known for her bravery, kindness, and her epic line “Not my daughter, you bitch!” She was weighed by the burden of running a large family with limited finances, but that never made her stingy or cruel. She was generous to anybody who came to her home, whether it was with love or food.

A deleted user summed it up beautifully, “She is stubborn but kind, fierce but gentle, and so so warm.” Mrs. Weasley wished to leave behind a better world for her family whom she adored, and everyone in the next generation. She was fueled by love, much like Lily Potter, and fans loved her for it.

Severus Snape

Easily the most complex character in Harry Potter, Snape’s intentions were noble most times, yet hateful for some; his motivations could be even more complicated and unfathomable. Fans were left guessing his loyalties almost every step of the way, and that’s what made him so perfect. His snarky comments helped too.

Redditor Trekkie_beckie opined “Snape is my favorite character. He’s probably, in my opinion, the most multidimensional character in the series.” He behaved as someone with a traumatic childhood would, which made him realistic and relatable.

Fred & George Weasley

These hilarious proprietors of Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes always came in a pair and were best together. Fred’s death hit fans very hard, but the duo showed them a great time when they were together. They downplayed their intelligence with humor, and easily created some of the most innovative magical spells and charms in their school.

They were gutsy and strong, with the will to leave Hogwarts when it didn’t serve them anymore. Oniknight declared “They are my favorite characters and have all the best lines. They are hilarious and sneaky as hell.”

Ron Weasley

One-third of the Golden Trio, Ron was one of the most loyal and consistent characters in the books. He loved Harry like a brother and didn’t befriend him just for his popularity. The younger Weasley had a good heart, and his awkward and snarky sense of humor was well-loved.

“He is the epitome of the perfect best friend and when he messes up, it’s only because of his own insecurities and never about wavering affection for Harry,” said a deleted Reddit user. Ron made himself an indispensable part of the Potter family.

Hermione Granger

One of the greatest witches of her generation, Hermione Granger was also one of the most important. She set a beautiful precedent for young girls worldwide by not hiding her huge intelligence, making people take her seriously, not taking bad behavior from boys around her, and her determination to succeed.

User Hermiones_Teaspoon put it succinctly, saying “Hermione is one of the most important characters I’ve ever read, in terms of impact on my life.” She changed the game for young female characters and continues to be someone to look up to for people everywhere.

Remus Lupin

The lycanthrope has been a perennial favorite amongst the Potter fanbase, and with good reason. The scruffy professor was one of the nicest and most pleasant in the school, and he treated all of his students with respect and kindness. Despite having a hard childhood, he grew up to be compassionate and kind, unlike others around him.

Lupin had an inner strength and a sense of clarity like no other, even after the abuse and ridicule he had to endure. Obversa said, “Much like everyone else, I admire Lupin for being an excellent professor, as well as being kind, understanding, patient, empathetic, and more.”

Harry Potter

The titular character of the series is also one of the best, despite not being the first choice for a section of Potterheads. Fans watched him grow up and evolve from a meek orphan to a man of immense character and strength.

Harry was always willing to sacrifice himself and his best interests for others, while also being a funny and relatable teenager. He cared deeply for people around him which was rare to find in the Wizarding World. RYKAhowRAD said, “Honestly Harry can be a bit annoying (OotP for example) but it’s hard to deny his wit, his courage, and his tremendous character.”

Barty Crouch Jr.

According to dorasucks, “The dude is a genius.” Barty Crouch was a criminal mastermind, and clearly very intelligent. Unlike Hermione, he used his smarts on the wrong crowd and deeds, which led him into the mess he was in.

David Tennant’s portrayal lent a beautifully evil and cunning air to an already great character. His ploy of becoming Mad-Eye was one of the most clever schemes in Harry Potter, and his persona was mad but genius, much like Bellatrix Lestrange.