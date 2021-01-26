Harry Potter spin-off may appear as HBO Max series

Fans of the Harry Potter universe may soon win good news. That’s because WarnerMedia has already started considering the possibility of producing a series based on the films – and, consequently, on the books – which should be exclusive to the streaming service HBO Max.

According to reports by The Hollywood Reporter, the company has already started to look for writers and ideas to take the cinematographic productions of the universe written by J.K. Rowling to the American streaming service.

So far, however, there are no great details about the alleged production and, for now, no name has been mentioned in the project, not even that of the writer of the seven books of the wizard’s universe.

It is worth remembering that, after the release of the eighth film in the franchise – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 -, the universe still won two more films, the prequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grinderwald. In addition, a third film from this franchise is already in production and Warner has already confirmed that the title will feature Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Grinderwald, after Johnny Depp left the cast.

Apart from film productions, the Harry Potter universe also gained an adaptation for the stage: the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which is composed of two parts and was presented for the first time in 2016.

Although WarnerMedia has already confirmed its interest in producing a Harry Potter spin-off, so far there is no information as to whether this project will actually leave the paper. Meanwhile, the eight films in the universe can now be viewed on HBO Max streaming.