Harry Potter Reunion On HBO MAX Unveils Its Nostalgic Official Poster

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is a special that will premiere on the platform in January and will bring together the original trio and many other stars from the films. Twenty years have passed since the premiere of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, so it is a time of celebration and of remembrance. From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max they have planned an event to match. This is Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return To Hogwarts, a reunion that will feature Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the trio who played Harry, Hermione and Ron in the film adaptations. There will also be many more personalities from the films, as can be seen in the poster shared by the platform.

This special, which will be available on HBO Max from January 1, will feature director Chris Columbus and actors Robbie Coltrane (Rubeus Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge). ), Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell), Mark Williams (Arthur Malfoy), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) ). Other notable actors are Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley). One of the names that to this day has not been confirmed is that of Maggie Smith, who played the endearing Minerva McGonagall.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and witnessing how it has evolved into this extraordinary interconnected universe has been magical, to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Children, Youth and Classics. “This retrospective is a tribute to all the people whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon, from the talented cast and crew who poured their hearts and souls into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the spirit of the Wizarding World 20 alive. years later.”

The saga continues in Dumbledore’s Secrets

Fantastic Animals: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third film in the saga, a film that will be released on April 8, 2022 and that will take us to the gates of World War II. As Greenwald’s armies are reinforced, the Muggle world is headed for a conflict that will shape the future of both non-magical beings and wizards.

These plot prequels of the Harry Potter saga expand the magical universe, which will also be explored in the long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy, a video game that will be released in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.