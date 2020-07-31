Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells received limited release

Harry Potter is the newest victim victim reached by Zynga to launch a thematic puzzle. The developer is famous for its Facebook games popularized at the beginning of the last decade, but she knew how to adapt to the new times, with games that were equally predatory for cell phones in recent years.

If you’ve played Candy Crush or similar, well, you already have everything you need to get to know the world of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells. It’s the same mechanics, but with an atmosphere from the wizard’s universe created by J. K. Rowling.

Announced, for now, exclusively in the Philippines, the game is in beta. In a press release, Zynga celebrated the partnership, highlighting that this will be a great pastime for fans of the franchise:

“We are incredibly proud to bring Harry Potter to Zynga’s portfolio and are dedicated to creating a game worthy of the Wizarding World and its legions of fans. By combining the ubiquity of the cell phone and the experience of the Zynga development team in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, we are creating a game that will delight fans of all ages around the world “- Bernard Kim, president of publishing at Zynga

Little is known about the game so far due to its very limited release, however, the interested can expect an experience watered by many microtransactions, as has become common in the scenario of classic games adapted for smartphones, especially those in the match-3 style.

Of course, peculiarities seek to create the synergy between the standard mechanism of the game and typicalities of the Harry Potter universe, so the game can present its advantages and references to captivate the most avid fans looking for casual fun for everyday life.

Remember, it is not yet possible to access the game outside the Philippine territory. However, the mixed reality game developed by Niantic for the franchise is already available worldwide.



