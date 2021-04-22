Harry Potter: news and images of the new store in New York

Harry Potter franchise will win a store in New York with the widest variety of products on the successful magical universe. In addition to the sale of collectible and exclusive items, the place promises to be a mandatory destination for fans, by bringing virtual reality attractions and photo panels. The inauguration is scheduled to take place on June 3.

“With the opening of the Harry Potter store in the heart of New York City, we look forward to bringing some of the magic back to people’s lives,” said Karl Durrant, manager of Warner Bros. Studio Store, in an interview with EW.

“Harry Potter New York will incorporate digital technologies throughout the store, including integration with the Harry Potter Fan Club app. Users will find a series of clues throughout the store that will reveal curiosities and exclusive behind-the-scenes videos that will make the place come alive, ”said a statement released by the ComicBook website.

The establishment will be divided into 3 floors, totaling a space of almost 2 thousand square meters. It will house the largest collection on the saga and will include 15 different thematic areas – among them, an interactive table where there will be tests for choosing magic wands.

“We, at Warner Bros., are in a privileged position that will bring the work of filmmakers. Thanks to this collaboration, we will have authentic props coming directly from the films, as well as recreations. You’ll find the wands used in the features by Harry, Ron and Hermione, in addition to Dumbledore’s. We will have the original Snitch, Harry’s broom, Tom Riddle’s diary with a basilisk tusk in the middle and many other items, ”he explained.

After opening the doors, the store will continue to develop new attractions to add to its catalog in the future. Regarding virtual reality activities, Durrant pointed out that “a call of ‘Chaos at Hogwarts’, will take people on a journey through Hogwarts full of secrets and magical creatures, and another, ‘The Flight of the Witches’, will have a broom on which those interested will be able to fly over the River Thames in London ”.

“The level of artistic details and the quality of the design inspired by the films means that Harry Potter New York will bring a completely new shopping experience to the city,” said Sarah Roots, executive of tourism operations at the studio.