Harry Potter: Movie-Themed Pregnancy Ad Goes viral on TikTok

Harry Potter: Fans Grace Navarro and Brennan Horine decided to produce a Harry Potter-themed pregnancy announcement. The video, published on TikTok, began shooting in 2019 at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter park at Universal Studios. The idea was to record the couple’s love story, but reinvented as part of the magical universe of the most famous little wizard in the world.

With over 2.5 million views on the app, the video was shot by the couple’s best friends Kayla and Phillip Kelly. Grace and Brennan developed the script, costumed and planned the video years before they had a baby. Then they completed the video in two days, including the pregnancy announcement. The photos were also posted on Instagram.

In an interview with ComicBook portal, Navarro explains that the franchise was an important part of her life. “It’s part of who I am. I grew up with books and movies and they made me the person I am today. Because of history, I met people who are my friends to this day. Although my husband has never read the books, he is a fan of the movies and we both worked at Wizarding World for a year, becoming part of our history as a couple,” she said.

Harry Potter

The saga was written by J.K. Rowling, including a total of seven books that tell the story of Harry, a boy whose parents were murdered by a powerful dark wizard. At age 11, he discovers he is a sorcerer and embarks on a journey to study at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where he meets his best friends, Ron and Hermione.

The film adaptation featured 8 films starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. The full saga is available on HBO Max.

