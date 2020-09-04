Harry Potter: James Phelps was shocked by Fred’s death!

Years ago, J.K. Rowling was a hit when it released the Harry Potter saga. And the least we can say is that some characters were not spared. This is the case with Fred played by James Phelps.

Dumbledore, Sirius Black, Hedwig, Cedric Diggory or even Dobby passed away in Harry Potter and caused sadness among fans. But so is Fred played by James Phelps. Brother Weasley suffered a sad fate.

It was during the Battle of the Deathly Hallows in Harry Potter that he died of an explosion. In an interview with Metro newspaper in 2007, the young man revealed that it was a big shock.

James Phelps said, “I was traveling in Japan when the book was just released. So I looked for an English copy. I was on a TGV when I read the passage where Fred dies. I found myself somewhat shocked ”.

JAMES PHELPS ‘TWIN BROTHER VERY HAPPY NOT TO DIE IN HARRY POTTER

The Harry Potter actor also added, “I hadn’t realized how much I had gotten to this character. It totally took me by surprise. I was surprised to see him die “.

The actor also explained, “So I went through a whole bunch of different emotions. Suddenly the controller came to see my tickets. He kept telling me “ticket, ticket!” “.

James Phelps also revealed, “All I managed to do was watch it. And say to him, m Hey man, I just died! Give me time to get over it. ” For his part, his twin brother has also spoken.

The one playing George also said, “I looked through the book quickly and there I saw the character’s name. I was like, ‘Well, what’s going on with George here?’ And that was the moment he was losing his ear.

Finally, he concluded, “I was like, ‘Oh no, this is horrible! What’s happened ? Oh no… ’And then I saw what was happening to Fred. And then I also thought ‘Well, well that could have been worse for George!’ “.



