Harry Potter: Helen Mirrer Slated to Present Commemorative Series

Harry Potter: According to Deadline, actress Dame Helen Mirren has been cast to present Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. The production will be a competition series and was the way Warner Bros. found to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the first film in the franchise.

Although few details so far have been revealed, the event is expected to test the knowledge of Harry Potter fans, offering a big prize to the winner of the contest.

After the announcement that Mirren will be present in the series, Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros., spoke. “We are creating an arena for Harry Potter film fan leagues to flex their knowledge of the Wizarding World, and none better than Dame Helen Mirren to add a little grandeur to this event that will debut on our WarnerMedia brands and platforms,” he said. .

The British actress also spoke about the matter. “I knew that one day I would get a role in Harry Potter, and I’m thrilled to be part of the franchise’s 20th anniversary celebration. The films have inspired such enchantment and wonder for many of us, and it will be a pleasure to rekindle that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this fascinating world,” said Mirren.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is scheduled to take place at the end of September. Episodes of the series will be broadcast later this year on American television and will soon be available on HBO Max.