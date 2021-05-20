Harry Potter: HBO Max Announces Two New Franchise Specials

Harry Potter: HBO Max announced on Wednesday (19) two special programs to celebrate the 20 years since the release of the first Harry Potter film. According to the American portal The Hollywood Reporter, WarnerMedia has authorized a quiz program, in addition to a retrospective of the franchise. Although an exhibition date has not yet been announced, the program will be held in 2021.

Still untitled, the program will consist of four episodes of a game show, in which fans of the saga of the most famous witch in the world will test their knowledge of the franchise. Participants will be selected through the WizardingWorld website. In addition, the program should also include the special participation of actors and actresses from the films.

The game shows will be produced by Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton. Meanwhile, Casey Patterson is responsible for production on behalf of Casey Patterson Entertainment.

Learn more about Harry Potter

The 8-film franchise was based on the books by author J. K. Rowling. The first title, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, was first published in June 1997 and gained its theatrical adaptation in November 2001, starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Then, 6 more books and 7 films were released, since the last title, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, was divided into two different films. Both in literature and in theaters, the franchise broke records for copies sold and box office copies, winning millions of fans around the world.

The saga tells the story of Harry, a boy who was just 11 years old when he discovered he was a wizard – and not only that, he was one of the most famous wizards in the magical community, as he survived the assassination attempt of the so-called Dark Lord . Then, Harry embarks on a series of adventures alongside his best friends, Ron and Hermione, while trying to save Lord Voldemort’s world.

