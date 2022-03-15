Harry Potter Film Fest Returns To Spain, A Marathon Of The 8 Films

Harry Potter: Warner Bros. Pictures announces that all eight original films can be seen in some theaters, but only for one weekend. Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will unfold its magic in a few weeks, but the spell will begin to cast itself this month, albeit only in select theaters. Warner Bros. Pictures has announced the return of the Harry Potter Film Fest to Spain, an event in which the eight wizard films will be re-released. The third edition of the event will take place on the weekend of March 26 and 27, in theaters in Madrid and four other cities.

For just 24 hours, viewers will have the opportunity to enjoy the Harry Potter film saga: the Philosal Stone, the Chamber of Secrets, the Prisoner of Azkaban, the Goblet of Fire, the Order of the Phoenix, the Half-Blood Prince, the Hallows of Death Part 1 and Part 2. From Warner Bros. promise “surprises” to all attendees.

In which cinemas can you attend?

Tickets will be available at Kinepolis from March 15 at 13:00 (CET). The Harry Potter Film Fest will kick off in these theaters:

Kinepolis Madrid Image City

Kinepolis Valencia

Kinepolis Granada (Pulianas)

Kinepolis Alicante Plaza Mar 2

Barcelona Full Cinemas

The Harry Potter saga has continued in the new films, which function as plot prequels. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them gave way to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The next film, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, will lead to a magical war like no other, pitting witches and wizards against one of the most powerful dark wizards in history.

The Harry Potter Film Fest won’t cover the Fantastic Beasts movies, but it’s a taste of what’s to come. The Secrets of Dumbledore will be released on April 8, 2022. In addition, next Thursday, March 17, we will be able to see more than 14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay. The long-awaited video game will be presented in a PS4 and PS5 State of Play.