Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe reveals which film is his favorite (and it will be debated)

This year, the first Harry Potter film celebrates its 20th anniversary. Yes, it hurts! We all have our favorite film of the saga and we are not the only ones: Daniel Radcliffe who played the young wizard also has his favorite. And his choice could well be debated among fans of the saga of J.K. Rowling.

20 years already … On December 5, it will be 20 years since Harry Potter and the sorcerer’s stone was released in theaters in France. In 8 films, the Harry Potter saga has become a real phenomenon and has garnered nearly $ 8 billion in revenue in 10 years. If the film having had the most success is the last of the saga, it is not necessarily the favorite film of all.

Daniel Radcliffe’s Favorite Harry Potter Movie is …

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the saga, Daniel Radcliffe, who now plays in the Miracle Workers series, participated in an interview with WIRED where he answers the most popular questions on the web. Among them ? “What is his favorite film from the Harry Potter saga?”. And his answer may well shock some since it is the fifth film, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, released in 2007. The actor also admits that it is not the favorite film of many fans. In a poll conducted by IMDB, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix comes in 7th position (out of 8).

He explains why

So why is Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix Daniel Radcliffe’s favorite movie? “I worked a lot with Gary Oldman (who plays Sirius Black, editor’s note) in this film. And I was also a little older at the time so I appreciated more” he explained. He admits all the same that he also adores seeing the last film of the saga, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, part 2. Here we validate!

In a recent interview, Daniel Radcliffe also touched on a possible new Harry Potter movie. The actor, however, denied having been contacted to reprise his role. According to rumors, Warner Bros. is considering producing a series around the universe created by J.K. Rowling, in addition to the Fantastic Beasts saga. The third film – without Johnny Depp – is expected for July 2022. And since the saga will celebrate its 20th anniversary, we are not immune to a big announcement soon.