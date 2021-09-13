Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Names His Favorite Movie From The Franchise; look!

Harry Potter: In an interview with Wired, Daniel Radcliffe, actor who gave life to the most beloved wizard on the big screen, revealed his favorite movie in the Harry Potter franchise and indicated the production he most likes to watch, suggesting two different films.

For nearly 10 years, Daniel Radcliffe has worked alongside Warner Bros. to appear in eight canonical feature films, something that boosted his career out of the series and made him a name as one of the most promising actors in the industry. In addition to contributing to this, the Boy Who Survived saga generated a collective fever and created a new trend for the fanciful universe of audiovisual art, resulting in films that stood out in the Top 50 of the highest-grossing films in history and that are still highly commented on today. .

However, amidst so many titles and adaptations (including the spin-off of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), it’s normal for fans to have their favorite movies. And just like a good potterhead, Daniel Radcliffe also has a favorites ranking. According to the actor, The Order of the Phoenix would be the best of the saga, while The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 would be ideal to watch several times.

“The fifth one, which isn’t the one most people cite as one of their favorites. But I got to work with Gary Oldman a lot on it and I was a little older at that point, so I was able to appreciate that more. , to watch, probably the last”, commented the actor.

Interestingly, according to the IMDb, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the fifth film in the main series, is just ahead of Chamber of Secrets, with a rating of 7.5/10. Among fans, the film was one of the least popular, with criticism related to the sudden atmospheric change and slow pace compared to other productions.

