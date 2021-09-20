Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Counts How Many Wands Broke In Films

Harry Potter: In 2021 is celebrated the 20th anniversary of the release of the first film in the Harry Potter saga, and also the 10th anniversary of the young wizard’s last film. And even after all this time, the franchise still generates interest and curiosity from fans.

One of the legends surrounding the films is that actor Daniel Radcliffe, responsible for living Harry Potter in the cinema, would have broken 100 wands during filming. The actor himself explained that it wasn’t like that. During a video made for WIRED, Radcliffe explained that people tend to increase a bit, but the number of wands he broke was much smaller.

“This is a rumor they like to spread,” said the actor. “There’s something I sometimes see on Twitter — when I log in to have reasons not to have one — and it always comes up ‘Daniel Radcliffe broke 100 wands, or about 60 on the Harry Potter set.’ There weren’t that many, folks. I liked to play with them and hit my leg all the time. And eventually they kind of wore out and broke. But there weren’t that many. I think there were 12. At most 20”.

Considering Radcliffe was an actor of just 11 in the first film, 20 broken wands is a pretty low number. The actor also answered other questions in the video, including what is his favorite movie in the saga and how is his relationship with other cast members.