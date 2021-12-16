Harry Potter: Cast Meets in 1st Poster of Special

Harry Potter: HBO Max released last Wednesday (16) the first poster of the special Harry Potter – 20 Years of Magic: Back to Hogwarts, a production that will celebrate 20 years since the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

On the poster are actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, James and Oliver Phelps, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, Tom Felton, Alfred Enoch and Bonnie Wright.

In addition to the members in the photo, the 20-year special is also expected to feature Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs, Imelda Staunton, Ian Hart and more. The production will be guided by the ‘Golden Trio’ in a conversation with the director of the franchise’s first two films, Chris Columbus.

Harry Potter – 20 Years of Magic: Back at Hogwarts will arrive on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.