Harry Potter “Bad Dad” Jason Isaacs Shouts to Tom Felton on actor Draco Malfoy’s Birthday

The bad guys from Harry Potter have a very good relationship behind the scenes.

It seems that the tradition of actors who make up the Malfoy family cheekily congratulating each other on their birthday is still going on. Last summer, Tom Felton, a.k.a. Draco Malfoy, congratulated his on-screen father Jason Isaacs on his birthday on Instagram. Now the “Bad Dad” is congratulating his on-screen son on his birthday in the most cheerful way.

The partners in the film clearly remained in contact after the filming was completed. Both write about each other from time to time, and it’s so useful. More recently, Jason Isaacs posted a hilarious photo with Tom Felton. It shows two of them with two people dressed as Dobby, but their faces have been photoshopped and replaced with the heads of Lucius and Draco. I know it sounds ridiculous, but you just have to check it yourself.:

To be honest, I was struck by his signature, especially the part where Isaacs described Felton as his “acting, writing, singing and conquering the globe of posterity.” To top it all off, he signed himself as “Bad Dad”. The chaotic vibrations in this photo are funny. The two also post helpful photos together when they don’t have birthdays, which makes their relationship even cuter. For example, earlier this month, Isaacs posted a photo of the two of them, in which Isaacs praises the musical talent of his artificial son. He also plugged in a new book by actor Draco and signed:

I would hate him if I didn’t love him.

What is Malfoy’s answer. I really like that these two have stayed in touch since filming ended so many years ago, the chaotic energy of the posts makes them even better. For example, Tom Felton posted a photo of two of them at Comic Con in New Mexico and noted that the photo looks like they are expecting a baby.

Felton and Isaacs reunited with the rest of the cast at the Harry Potter 20th anniversary celebration, which can be viewed by subscription HBO Max. The reunion led to a more formal reunion of the father and son duo. It also reunited Harry, Hermione and Ron, actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, respectively.

Tom Felton has kept his love for the whole magical world for many years. He recently revealed that he would like to work with Daniel Radcliffe again, saying that they joked together that this time Felton would be the hero and Radcliffe the villain. I think that would be pretty fantastic. He also showed his pride in Hogwarts by rocking some Slytherin merchandise during the trip back to Hogwarts. Actor Draco also made it clear that he still likes to answer fans’ questions about Potter.

Even after all this time, it’s so nice to see people like Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs posting messages about their charming relationship behind the scenes and watching how different actors interact with the Harry Potter fandom. And thankfully, the legacy of the series lives on, as you can stream and re-stream all the Potter movies with a Peacock subscription.