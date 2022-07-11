“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” cannot take place without Daniel Radcliffe

If Daniel Radcliffe isn’t ready to return to the role that made him a star, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” will have to wait. The Harry Potter series has turned 20 years old, and it still remains one of the most popular and popular franchises in the world. While the Fantastic Beasts films try to preserve magic for the audience, nothing can compare to a trip to the enchanted halls of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Thus, the adaptation of the “Cursed Child” on the big screen seems inevitable, and in order for this film to meet the unbending expectations of fans, it is necessary to return Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter.

“Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is a theatrical play set 19 years after “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”. The play tells about a new generation of Potters, Grangers-Weasleys and Malfoys, when they enter adolescence and their first year at the famous school of magic. The play received critical acclaim and won several Laurence Olivier and Tony Awards, including for Best Play. In addition to the success of the play, the print edition of the script is a bestseller: 4 million copies were sold in the first week alone. The play begins with a memorable epilogue of the final film, in which adults Harry and Ginny Potter accompany their son Albus on the first day of school, where he strikes up a deep friendship with Scorpius Malfoy. Together, Potter and Malfoy eventually plot to use Harry’s Time Flywheel to travel back in time and prevent Cedric Diggory’s death. They strive to do this together with the help of a mysterious girl named Delphi, who looks after Cedric’s elderly father Amos and claims to be his niece.

Chris Columbus, the director of the first two films of the Harry Potter franchise, is interested in making a film adaptation of The Cursed Child if the original cast returns. Unfortunately, Daniel Radcliffe says he is not interested in returning to this role at the moment. With this in mind, it is impossible to overestimate the fact that any film adaptation that does not feature Radcliffe is a guaranteed mistake. Twenty years after the release of the first film, Radcliffe is still associated with the wizard in glasses, who, along with his best friends Ron and Hermione, went through the dangers of school, puberty and the resurrection of a certain dark lord. Radcliffe’s unsurpassed chemistry with his co-stars makes a huge contribution to this. Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are synonymous with their characters. The Harry Potter films serve as a video yearbook of these young actors who have been getting used to their roles for years. It’s not like Batman, where any actor can come out with a cape and a hood. The actors fully embody the roles in this case.

Why Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Will Have Character Problems

This raises the argument that it is not only about the return of Radcliffe, but also about the return of all the original actors of the Harry Potter films. While Radcliffe, Watson and Grint are the three main characters in the film series, Draco Malfoy, Ginny Potter, Minerva McGonagall and Albus Dumbledore are predominantly featured in The Cursed Child, and are also closely associated with the actors who portray them. Even more problematic are the scenes involving Severus Snape, who was portrayed in films by the cult actor Alan Rickman, who died in 2016. Rickman brought the complex and morally ambiguous Snape to life and made him an incredibly controversial character whose honesty is still controversial. Today. It is unlikely that the alteration of Snape will be met without protest.

In order for the “Cursed Child” to be successful, it needs a high-quality story with familiar and beloved characters. With many prestigious awards associated with it, “The Cursed Child” is a story worth telling, but choosing anyone other than Radcliffe or his original colleagues will deprive the story of the authentic portrayal it deserves. If this means waiting for the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child until Radcliffe and his colleagues are ready, then so be it.