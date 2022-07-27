Harry Potter and Daniel Radcliffe amusingly answered the question of whether he wanted to quit the franchise as a child

Daniel Radcliffe first starred as the “Boy who Survived” in the film “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” in 2001 at the age of 11. He then went on to star in Harry Potter films for the next ten years. However, was there ever a time when Daniel Radcliffe ever wanted to get away from the boy Wizard franchise? Here’s the British actor’s hilarious response.

For child actors who star in TV series or TV shows, it’s normal that they want to move away from this so as not to be typical or to be typical children. Speaking on the A24 podcast about his experience as a child actor, Daniel Radcliffe humorously responded by sharing why he never wanted to quit Harry Potter. As he put it,

My mom and dad asked me between each movie, basically, “Do you still like it and do you want to come back?” I’m always like, “Yes. I hate school.’

Well, portraying a wizard student going to school in such a cool place as Hogwarts is much more fun than in any ordinary school. With the charm and jewel that a young child actor brought to the audition, you can’t help but want that child to stay on the show as long as possible. Radcliffe also said in the podcast that what made him stay with Harry Potter all these years was that the team was a second family to him. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, since he previously thanked the cast of Harry Potter for influencing him as an actor like Imelda Staunton, David Thewlis, Michael Gambon and Gary Oldman. Not to mention that Radcliffe said that he really likes being an actor. So why walk away from it?

Daniel Radcliffe was not the first actor in “Harry Potter” who wondered if he would continue to act in films. His co-stars Rupert Grint and Emma Watson actually considered leaving their roles in Harry Potter in the middle of the series. The actress of “Little Women” was going through a period of her life when she was afraid that she would forever remain Hermione Granger. Her red-haired boyfriend felt the same way, wondering what his future would look like in the future if he continued to play Ron Weasley or thought it was better to “get it over with.” I couldn’t imagine it any other way than if this magical cast continued to play the roles that helped shape their acting careers.

Fortunately, J.K. Rowling wrote only seven books, so the end of the series was only a matter of time. On the other hand, there’s always the possibility that Harry Potter will return in a play inspired by the bestselling Harry Potter and the Cursed Child series. The question is, will Daniel Radcliffe return to the role of Harry Potter? As for right now, he said he’s not interested in coming back. But who knows? As the actors from “Star Wars” return to their popular franchise after 30 years, perhaps the same thing could happen to the actor of “The Man from the Swiss Army.”

Daniel Radcliffe is an example of an actor who took on wild roles after his time with the popular franchise ended, which helped him avoid the “boy wizard” type. He showed his dark side in “Horns” by playing a man who discovered that horns had grown out of his head. He also played a farting, tearing and exploding corpse in The Man of the Swiss Army, which caused many strikes of the first public. Then there was his role in Guns Akimbo, where the programmer found out that the weapon was locked in his hands. There’s nothing weirder lately than Radcliffe’s next role as the Weird Al Yankovic, an eccentric singer and songwriter known for his song parodies.

So the 33-year-old actor clearly doesn’t need a Harry Potter series to stay afloat. But he clearly has no regrets about being a part of the blockbuster throughout its run. I look forward to the path that this passionate actor will continue in his acting career. You can see Daniel Radcliffe’s Strange performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on the Roku channel on November 4, as well as the entire Harry Potter series on HBO Max subscription.