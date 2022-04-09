“Harry Potter” and 9 other film franchises that never won an Oscar

Despite the long-running series, huge box office success and popularity among fans, these giant film franchises were not seen at the Oscars.

Although there is an opinion that blockbuster franchises are not accepted for the Oscars, the reality is that a number of the largest TV series of all time have several awards. It’s true that most of them fall into technical categories, but that still makes these huge and popular franchises Oscar winners.

But there are also huge TV shows that have gone home completely empty-handed. Despite the fact that these films are long-running franchises and break box office records, these films did not impress Oscar voters enough to receive the trophy. And franchises left without an Oscar may surprise fans.

10-Iron Man

It seemed that “The Dark Knight” opened new horizons for superhero films at the Oscars, and Heath Ledger won for the role of the Joker. However, in the same year, another groundbreaking superhero movie was completely overlooked.

Iron Man marked the beginning of the MCU and made the hero’s name a household name. The return of Robert Downey Jr. received huge recognition, but was not awarded. Even more shocking is that the special effects that helped bring the hero to life in three films were never honored.

9-Be tenacious

Like superhero movies, action movies have always had a hard time getting recognized at the Oscars. Even Die Hard, which is considered, perhaps, the best film in this genre, did not receive a single Oscar, despite nominations for visual effects and editing.

While many fans would say that the franchise has never surpassed the original, the Die Hard sequels have also been filled with action scenes that are often worthy of these technical categories.

8-The Hunger Games

When Jennifer Lawrence established herself as one of the best young actresses in Hollywood with famous roles, she took up her first franchise with “The Hunger Games”. Based on popular youth novels, the four-part film offers a grand and exciting look at the dystopian world.

7-The “Before” Trilogy

While most underrated franchises are blockbusters that Oscar voters don’t seem to like, the “Before” trilogy offers exactly the type of intimate drama that would seem perfect for an Oscar.

A series of three films shot over two decades explores the relationship between two people who meet by chance on a journey and form a strong bond. Two sequels managed to get nominations for best adapted screenplay, but none of them won.

6-How to train a dragon

When it comes to animated films, they often turn into franchises. Nevertheless, “How to Train a Dragon” surprised many viewers and became one of the most famous trilogies of all time, regardless of whether they are animated or not.

However, this was not enough for the franchise to win an Oscar, despite the stunning visual effects and the Best Animated Film category. Although each of the three films was nominated, they lost to Toy Story 3, Big Hero 6 and Toy Story 4.

5-Prequels of the Planet of the Apes

The idea of a prequel to the Planet of the Apes movies wasn’t an idea that many people were too excited about, but Rise of the Planet of the Apes turned out to be a much better movie than anyone expected.

Using motion capture to bring the monkeys to life, it seemed like these epic, full of action and touching stories would be favorites among the tech awards. However, Andy Serkis also aspired to be the first actor nominated for a motion capture role, but that didn’t happen.

4-Fast and Furious

When the Fast and the Furious franchise launched, few people were surprised that it did not receive an award, since the original was essentially a remake of Point Break. However, to everyone’s surprise, the films gradually turned into one of the largest franchises of all time.

Although the films are pure popcorn adventures that should not be taken seriously to enjoy them, they have a lot of huge action scenes and special effects. The script and performances may never be honored, but perhaps the last chapter of the two-part franchise will finally be able to win an Oscar.

3-The task is impossible

Thanks to competitors like James Bond and Jason Bourne, Mission Impossible has steadily become Hollywood’s best spy franchise. With Tom Cruise at the helm of these wild adventures, the Mission Impossible movies have gotten bigger and better over time.

2-Harry Potter

The Harry Potter films were a defining cinematic experience for a certain generation and helped bring one of the most magical worlds to the big screen. The films also seemed to gain wider critical acclaim as they went on, but it wasn’t enough for Oscar to notice.

1-Avengers

Although the MCU has several Oscar wins to date, there are still those who are shocked that the biggest franchise in the cinematic universe has gone unnoticed. The Avengers helped prove this idea about…