Harry Potter actors reunite 19 years after their premiere

Harry Potter fans exploded with excitement when they saw the reunion of the cast 19 years after the premiere of the first film, but what about Emma Watson?

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone hit the big screen in late 2001 and to celebrate its premiere date, Tom Felton, the British-born actor who plays Draco Malfoy in the saga, organized a virtual reunion of the main cast. .

The magical moment surprised the loyal fans of the famous saga and unleashed countless reactions on social networks, because there is no doubt that the Harry Potter fever seems to never end, since despite the fact that the years have passed, the magical story continues being in force and has managed to conquer the new generations.

Emma Watson missing the Harry Potter reunion

This Saturday, Tom Felton did magic and accomplished the impossible: he brought together the actors who made Harry Potter a worldwide phenomenon, and unsurprisingly, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint were the special guests.

The magical reunion was attended by Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), twin brothers Oliver and Michael Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy) and from the director of the film, Chris Columbus.

During the meeting, the actors recalled their roles in the successful saga and told some anecdotes within the Harry Potter film set. In addition, Tom Felton took the opportunity to interpret some songs and play the guitar and ukulele, as we remember that the actor also has a musical project.

Minutes after the actors began the virtual meeting to celebrate the 19 anniversary of the premiere of the first film, the hashtag #HarryPotter went viral on Twitter, where memes and videos of the meeting began to circulate, but those that attracted the most attention they were those who pointed out the absence of Emma Watson.

What did you think of the reunion of the Harry Potter cast? What is your favorite movie in the saga? Leave your answer in the comments, La Verdad Noticias is interested in your opinion.



