Harry Potter: 10 spin-offs that Reddit Users want to see

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” still disappoints at the box office, and currently their value domestically is only about 96 million dollars (according to Box Office Mojo). With a production budget of $200 million, this is not enough to confirm the fourth part with confidence, which makes the future of the franchise unknown. After the success and continued love of the Harry Potter series, most likely Warner Bros. I didn’t expect their spin-off to fall.

The failures of “Fantastic Beasts” may mean that viewers are not interested in continuing in the magical world, but fan discussions on Reddit show that this is not true. The expectation of the Hogwarts Legacy video game in the fandom is very high, and fans are eager to learn more about the school of magic a century before Harry attended it. Fans also discussed Harry Potter spin-offs that they would like to see in any form: a book, a movie, a TV series or a video game. From the origin stories of fan—favorite characters to a brand new story in a magical world – fans on Reddit still want to see more.

The founders of Hogwarts

Hogwarts was founded a thousand years before the events of Harry Potter by the four founders of wizardry. Books and films briefly tell about these ancient and experienced wizards, hinting at a fascinating story about love, jealousy and betrayal.

Redditor Melexandils suggested creating an additional series about the founders, noting that it could include “the events that led to the creation of the Secret Room” and that the series could reveal “if other founders had their own rooms.” This series will excitingly introduce fans to the full origins of the mysterious old school, and the Medieval setting will only add to the appeal.

The First Magic War

Even before Harry was born, Voldemort began to appeal to pureblood members of the wizarding community, who had long believed that they should not hide from powerless Muggles. With Voldemort’s rise came the Order of the Phoenix, an organization designed to overthrow him and protect the unsuspecting Muggles who would become his victims.

While the Harry Potter books describe some of these events, Reddit users such as Alphaomega787 believe there is more to tell, saying they would like to see “the first battle of the original Order of the Phoenix against Voldemort.” This will include a few beloved characters and some that have never been seen before, such as the Molly Weasley brothers, who both died as heroes in the First Wizarding War.

Black’s House

The Black family was one of the oldest pureblood families in the wizarding world, but that name ended with Sirius’ death in the Order of the Phoenix. However, the series hints at a once powerful family full of dark magic and tragedy.

One Redditor suggested calling the series “The House of Black” and “following the three sisters and two brothers of Black” as they navigate the family’s iconic heritage. This will include a gap between those who chose darkness, like Narcissa and Bellatrix, and those who turned to the side of good, like Sirius, Andromeda and Regulus.

Quidditch drama

Quidditch scenes in Harry Potter books and films have long been popular with viewers. This dangerous sport has always turned out to be exciting, which prompted Reddit users like Expensive_Skill to request a series or movie dedicated to “the life of a famous Quidditch player.”

The drama may include famous Quidditch players, such as Viktor Krum or Ginny Potter, or tell about completely new characters in a time other than the setting Harry Potter. However, Quidditch is known to be one of the most expensive scenes to shoot in the Harry Potter films, so an entire series dedicated to this sport is likely to be fraught with a number of problems.

Hagrid’s Story

The Harry Potter books describe the hard life that Hagrid lived. Firstly, he was born to a giantess mother and a wizard father and faced many problems due to his status as a “half-breed”. Then, to add even more devastation to an already difficult life, Hagrid’s father died when he was still young, and he was expelled for a crime he did not commit.

Despite these sad events, Hagrid always remained a joyful and truly good person. For this reason, fans like Redditors FortuneCookieInsult are intrigued to see more from Hagrid than what was depicted on screen, such as “his life after exile and his relationship with Dumbledore.”

A brand new fairy tale

“Fantastic Beasts” proves that spin-offs can often walk on thin ice. This is due to the fact that fans of the series can quickly become disillusioned when the canonical story they were familiar with undergoes contradictory changes. As with the discovery that Aberforth Dumbledore had a son, these added plots to existing characters give the impression that the story was an afterthought and not part of the original canon.