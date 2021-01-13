Harry Lennix Confirms Justice League Mars Hunter

The Hunter from Mars will be in the Justice League “Snyder Cut”, which will reveal General Calvin Swanwick, played by Harry Lennix, as a disguise of the DC hero. The information was shared by the actor himself, during an interview with Collider, when he also claimed to have recorded additional scenes for the new version that will arrive on HBO Max.

Director Zack Snyder confirmed on the Vero platform in 2019 that his original script for the film released in 2017 would include the character in the plot. In addition, as time went by, he released storyboards of scenes and conceptual art of J’onn J’onzz’s possible appearance in the production. When asked about the subject, the actor immediately validated his involvement.

“Yes, I will be the Hunter of Mars. He is very virtuous and seeks to do good. I thank Zack [Snyder] for that, the fans demanded that his vision be realized ”, he said. Lennix also said that the new version has already been completed, with his participation filmed in October last year. The “Snyder Cut” should arrive in March on the streaming service. Check out the video (without subtitles):

In the conversation, he commented that he did not know much about the character before being told he would play him. He said he was excited to be part of the pantheon of the founding members of the Justice League. “It will be great to be there with Batman, Superman and my friends,” he joked. However, the speech does not make clear the exact role of the Mars Hunter in the formation of the group.

The actor did not know about his character’s true identity at the time he was cast in The Man of Steel (2013) and when he returned in Batman vs. Superman: The Origin of Justice (2016). The knowledge only came during recordings of Justice League, although he did not have the opportunity to read the script at the time, as it was still in development and was very secretive.

In the comics, the alien telepath and shapeshifter was created in 1950 by Joseph Samachson and Joe Certa. In 2001, he gained more prominence in the animation Justice League (with the voice of Carl Lumbly, in the original dub), alongside Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern and Gavião Woman, composition of the team that pleased the fans. In live-action versions, he was played by Phil Morris (in Smallville) and David Harewood (in the Arrowverse).