Harry and Meghan Markle in Netflix reality series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have agreed to make a reality show for Netflix. The cameras will follow the prince and princess for three months, according to The Sun. Later on Monday, the prince and princess deny that they would participate in a reality show.

It is already known that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a multi-million contract with Netflix.

According to The Sun, the prince and princess will now agree on a program series – a reality show about themselves.

“FLY ON THE WALL”

In the reality show, you should be allowed to be the “fly on the wall” in the couple’s everyday life.

According to a source for The Sun, Meghan wants to show off her “real self”.

– It will be tasteful, the source explains.

WANT MORE FREEDOM

Meghan and Harry moved to the United States when they got tired of the British press, among other things.

At the end of March, they left the royal family to have more freedom.

Netflix has not yet confirmed the reality show.

– The couple already has several projects under development, including an innovative nature documentary series and an animated series that aims to inspire women, says a spokesperson for the Daily Mail.

On Monday afternoon, Harry and Meghan deny participating in a reality show.

– The duke and the duchess should not be in any reality show, says a spokesperson for the couple, according to the Daily Mail.



