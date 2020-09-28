Harry and Meghan deny Netflix reality drama rumors

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have denied rumors about a reality series from their personal life.

“The Duke and Duchess do not take part in any reality shows,” said the couple’s spokesman on Monday for the German Press Agency in London. The British “Sun” had previously reported that Harry (36) and Meghan (39) wanted to give an insight into their lives as part of their Netflix deal in a reality series and were accompanied by cameras for three months.

The couple has long been at war with the British tabloids. Meghan sued the “Mail on Sunday” because the paper had published excerpts from a personal letter to her father. She and Harry broke away from their royal duties at the end of March and announced that they wanted to live financially independently. They first lived in Canada and then moved to California with their son Archie.

The couple had signed a more than 100 million pound (110 million euros) Netflix deal at the beginning of the month. With their own production company, the two want to produce documentaries, feature films and offers for children.



