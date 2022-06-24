Harrison Ford may retire from movies after “Indiana Jones 5,” says John Williams

John Williams says Harrison Ford may retire from movies after “Indiana Jones 5.” During his brilliant career spanning several decades, Ford has starred in some of the most iconic films ever made, including Star Wars and Blade Runner. One of his most popular roles is Indiana Jones, whom he first played in the 1981 film In Search of the Lost Ark. changes. Plot details are unknown, but photos from the filming of the movie “Indiana Jones 5” indicate that Ford will be digitally rejuvenated for some scenes.

By the time “Indiana Jones 5” hits theaters, Ford will be approaching his 81st birthday. Given his age, the upcoming sequel will be the last time he will play Indiana Jones, given the physical nature of the role. It’s understandable why Ford abandoned his traditional characters after “Indiana Jones 5,” but according to one of his longtime collaborators, the legendary actor could decide to move away from films in general.

In an interview with AP, Williams said that “Indiana Jones 5” was his last soundtrack for the film. In his comments, he mentioned that “Indiana Jones 5” could be Ford’s last performance on the big screen. Check out his quote in the space below:

“I’m currently working on Indiana Jones 5, which I think Harrison Ford, who is a little younger than me, will be his last film. So I thought, if Harrison could do it, then maybe I can.”

It’s worth noting that Ford hasn’t talked about his future after “Indiana Jones 5,” which means he can continue acting. Ford starred in the prequel of the 1923 Yellowstone series, so he’s still looking out for new roles. However, if Williams’ comments are confirmed, it is more likely that “Indiana Jones 5” will be the last part of the franchise. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said that the studio will not remake Indiana Jones, so if Ford really decides to hang up the fedora and whip, it could mean the end of the series. There’s always a chance that the property will continue with additional revenue revolving around the new characters introduced in Indiana Jones 5, although that will depend on audience reaction and whether there’s a solid story in place.

If Ford retires after Indiana Jones 5, he will leave behind an incredible legacy, thanks to which he has applied his talents to everything from sci-fi blockbusters to Oscar-nominated dramas. “Indiana Jones 5” may be a suitable send-off for the star, since, according to rumors, Ford will appear in it as a young Indie who has not reached the age. This could be a compelling way to end the franchise (and maybe even Ford’s career) by letting him leave on a high note. If Ford stops making films, it will be a shame if he retires with just one Oscar nomination, but maybe he could get an honorary Oscar for all his achievements.