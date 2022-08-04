Harrison Ford Has Already Proved He’s Not Too Old for Indiana Jones 5

While there have been some concerns about Harrison Ford’s age, Ford has already proven he’s not too old to reprise his iconic role in “Indiana Jones 5.” Originally scheduled for release in 2019, “Indiana Jones 5” has experienced several production setbacks, many of which resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. However, now the premiere of the supposedly last film of the Indiana Jones franchise is scheduled for June 30, 2023. Although little is known about the plot, Harrison Ford will return as the famous archaeologist-adventurer Indiana Jones.

However, some viewers are reportedly concerned that Harrison Ford may be too old to star in an action movie, given that he recently turned 80 on July 13, 2022. with Chris Pratt. Although Pratt initially seemed excited about the possibility, he later dispelled the rumors by explaining that Indy’s character was too closely related to Ford for him to step into the role. Lucasfilm studio president Kathleen Kennedy agreed, saying in an interview that they would not make any films about Indiana Jones if Ford did not play the main character.

This guaranteed that only Harrison Ford would be able to play Indiana Jones, but still left questions about the actor’s age. However, in a recent interview, Boyd Holbrook, who plays an unknown character in “Indiana Jones 5”, explained that Ford is still quite capable of playing the main role in an action movie. Holbrook stated that “Harrison Ford is tearing up and roaring. The age for this person is nothing but a figure.” While it’s great to get this confirmation, Ford has already shown that he can still play combat roles, and he needs the Indiana Jones movie series to have a proper ending.

Why You Should Be Excited about Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5

Over the past decade, Harrison Ford has repeatedly proved that he is far from “too old” for militants. For example, Ford returned to portray Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015, during which Ford’s famous smuggler fought space pirates, battled stormtroopers, and infiltrated the Starkiller base of the First Order. In 2017, Ford reprised another of his classic characters, playing Rick Deckard in the movie Blade Runner 2049. Most recently, Ford starred in The Call of the Ancestors in 2020, playing the stern border guard John Thornton. Based on these roles, it becomes clear that Ford’s age has never prevented him from acting in action movies, so this should not interfere with him in “Indiana Jones 5”.

In addition, Ford’s return to the role of Indy is very necessary, because it will allow him to properly complete the Indiana Jones franchise. In 2008, Ford performed his role in the films “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” for the first time since the 1980s. This Indiana Jones sequel ended on a happy note: Indy marries his first sweetheart, Marion Ravenwood, and meets his son Henry “Matt” Williams. However, many viewers and critics did not like “Indiana Jones” and “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”. Although the film did well at the box office, it received mixed to negative reviews due to confusing interdimensional aliens and repeated jokes about Indiana’s age. Based on this answer, the creators of “Indiana Jones 5” had to learn from the mistakes of “Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” and create the best final film to close the series of films about Indiana Jones. Indiana Jones 5 needs Harrison Ford to reprise his iconic role, and Ford has proven he’s more than capable of it.