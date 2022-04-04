Harrison Ford enters the world of television in Jason Siegel’s series “Reduction”

Eh! News can confirm that the Star Wars actor will play alongside Jason Siegel in the series, co-written with Ted Lasso producers Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. According to the streamer, he will play Dr. Phil Rhodes, a “down-to-earth, sharp-as-nails, blue-collar, straightforward, but always present twinkle.”

Rhodes is described as a mentor to Siegel’s character Jimmy, a grieving therapist who “starts breaking the rules and telling his clients exactly what he thinks,” despite his common sense.

Meanwhile, Ford’s character is going through his own life changes, he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The illness will force Rhodes to struggle with “obsessive friends, his estranged family and his legacy.”

Although Ford has appeared in TV shows during his career, “Shrink” will be his first regular role in the series. The 79-year-old actor last starred in “The Call of the Ancestors” and recently completed filming in the fifth Indiana Jones film.

Although, if you asked an actor, he would say that he doesn’t do a lot of hard work. He shared that “The Call of the Ancestors” was not too complicated, noting that he did not even shoot with animals, as Cirque du Soleil performer Terry Notari played Buck’s dog. “Basically, I spent three months or so scratching [Terry] behind the ears, rubbing his stomach and feeding him treats,” Ford told Parade, jokingly adding, “I didn’t walk him.”

The star also admitted that he had finished playing Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise, telling GQ in 2017: “At the moment, I’d rather do something else. Just because it’s more interesting to do something new.” (He played a brief cameo role in Skywalker. Sunrise”.)

Suffice it to say that the role in such a TV show as “Reduction” can only occur in a galaxy far, far away from the “Millennium Falcon”.