Harris’ husband will be America’s first “second gentleman”

Doug Emhoff, the husband of the virtual vice president of the United States, is a veteran lawyer specializing in law.

Kamala Harris has made history by becoming the first woman and the first black person to be elected to the vice presidency of the United States.

Her achievement will make her husband, Doug Emhoff, the first “second gentleman” in the country’s history and we have all the details in La Verdad Noticias.

Harris and Emhoff, who married in 2014 – she for the first time and he, for the second – will also be the first mixed couple to occupy their functions. He is white and she is the daughter of a Jamaican father and a mother who emigrated CGV_¨ from India. They are both 56 years old.

Kamala Harris’s husband

The scope of Doug Emhoff’s new role is yet to be determined, so far he has been vague about it.

Traditionally, the wives of presidents and vice presidents are expected to show a mixture of support and independence with their partners. Many of them choose a charitable cause to champion.

Emhoff is a veteran attorney specializing in media, sports and entertainment law.

In August, he retired from the multinational DLA Piper, which lobbies in Washington, which could lead to conflicts of interest with Harris’ work.

Harris’s husband will be the first Jew to be a part of America’s first and second families.



