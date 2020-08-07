HarmonyOS development expected from Huawei

Huawei had switched to HarmonyOS, its operating system, due to the troubles it experienced. The company, which is getting closer to its goal of approaching its competitors with the operating system it develops day by day, confronts us with a radical decision. All future Huawei devices can come with HarmonyOS!

Huawei makes more radical decisions about HarmonyOS

Huawei devices cannot access Google services. For this reason, the company presented its new operating system to users. Although it gets the comments that it needs to improve more than the users in general, the successful rising operating system now seems to be present in all future devices.

Huawei HarmonyOS devices will include consumer electronics products ranging from smartphones to tablets and laptops.

Shortly after the US bans, Huawei launched its own operating system HarmonyOS. Now the company is slowly advancing to adopt HarmonyOS on their devices instead of Google’s Android.

Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei, confirmed that HarmonyOS will be used in his smartwatch, which is planned to be introduced soon. Shortly after this verification, the company announced that it will begin using HarmonyOS on other devices, including IoT, computers, tablets and smartphones. The company’s manager says HarmonyOS will be the “world-class operating system” in the future.

It turned out that the Huawei Mate 40 will be launched in the fall of this year. Huawei will launch its Kirin 1000 flagship SoC at IFA 2020 on September 5th. Huawei HarmonyOS devices to be used seem to be increasing day by day.



