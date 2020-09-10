Speaking at today’s Huawei Developer Conference (HDC), Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu made a statement about the HarmonyOS 2.0 Developer Beta.

HarmonyOS 2.0 Developer Beta date has been announced

Huawei, which came to the fore with the operating system announced after the US embargo, continues to develop its new operating system rapidly. The company, which offers a wide range of ecosystems to users with HarmonOS 1.0, will come up with a stronger ecosystem with the new version of the operating system.

Richard Yu stated that they will make more improvements in issues such as the ability to manage all devices with a single operating system, flexibility, versatility and security. Stating that they will also carry out detailed studies on sustainability, Yu made statements about versatility.

Thanks to the synchronization of the smart phone and the smart watch, you will be able to meet your navigation needs with your smart watch while traveling by bicycle. With the flexible development environment based on user experience (UX), it will be easier for developers to develop applications for 10 millions of devices.

Thanks to artificial intelligence supported voice technology, applications will work in harmony with the screen recognition system. For example, while driving, you can perform the operations you want in applications with voice commands.

The HarmonyOS 2.0 Developer Beta version, which will be available on smart television, smartwatch and health products on September 10, 2020, will be available for smartphones in December.

Thanks to the open source OpenHarmony, developers will be able to develop for devices with 4 GB of RAM and above, including devices that come with 128 KB of RAM.



