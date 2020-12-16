After the US embargo, Huawei offered its own developed operating system HarmonyOS 2.0 developer beta for some smart devices.

HarmonyOS 2.0 Beta version released for five devices

After the US ban, Huawei broke up with Google and rolled up its sleeves for its own operating system. The company, which has been in development for a long time, even introducing a HarmonyOS-based smart TV model, has started the HarmonyOS beta process for some smartphone and tablet models.

Currently, the beta version released for Huawei P40, P40 Pro, Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro and MatePad Pro devices is expected to reach more devices that support EMUI 11.

After signing up for the HarmonyOS 2.0 beta version, you can download the beta version via wireless connection. It is worth mentioning, the update application is made through the Chinese site and it is not known whether the operating system has English language support.

Also, if you want to go back to your EMUI version after installing HarmonyOS beta, you can delete and reuse the beta version after backing up your data.



